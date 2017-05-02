Lamar fends off Drake and Sheeran to sit on top of Billboard 200 album chart

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album Damn. held onto the top spot of the weekly US Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.

Damn., which debuted atop the chart last week, sold 238,000 album units in its second week of release, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Canadian rapper Drake's More Life climbed one spot to No. 2 while British singer Sheeran's Divide advanced one position to No. 3.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

New albums in the top 10 include one from rockers Incubus at No. 4 and the soundtrack to the upcoming superhero film Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 at No. 8.