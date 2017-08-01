Lady Gaga stands by Kesha over Dr Luke

NEW YORK • Lady Gaga is standing firmly by her pal Kesha.

Record producer Dr Luke is suing Kesha for defamation, with the singer accusing him of sexual assault.

His lawyer has served notice on Lady Gaga to provide information supposedly given by Kesha to her over the conduct of Dr Luke in 2013.

But the Bad Romance singer has not cooperated, added the lawyer, with her representatives turning down requests for giving statements and citing her involvement in concert and film commitments.

Her world tour starts today in Vancouver in Canada.

According to trade publication Variety, Dr Luke's legal team is "attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to its case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests", her representatives said.

But what is not beyond dispute is that the singer was one of Kesha's most vocal supporters when Kesha sued the producer in 2014.

Lady Gaga was quoted as saying: "Why is (the) victim always the 'liar'?"

Dr Luke's lawyers had previously objected to Lady Gaga's role in spreading "negative messages" and joining Kesha's "smear campaign" against the producer, including urging Sony Music to cut ties with him, USA Today noted.