La La Land leads the way at this year's Bafta nominations

LONDON (REUTERS) - Fresh from its success at Hollywood's Golden Globes, romance musical La La Land leads the field for next month's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards after securing 11 nominations on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Sci-fi film Arrival and fashion designer Tom Ford's drama Nocturnal Animals each received nine nominations, while Manchester By The Sea, about a family dealing with tragedy, got six.

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were nominated in the Leading Actor and Leading Actress categories.

The movie about a pianist and struggling actress in Hollywood is also in the running for Best Film, Original Music, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design and Costume Design.

Damien Chazelle was nominated in the Director and Original Screenplay categories.

On Sunday night (Jan 8), the musical won seven Golden Globes.

Arrival will compete for Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Editing, Cinematography, Special Visual Effects and Sound. Amy Adams is nominated as leading actress and Denis Villeneuve as best director.

Tom Ford is in the running for Director and Adapted Screenplay for Nocturnal Animals while Jake Gyllenhaal is nominated for Leading Actor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Supporting Actor.

The movie also received nods for Original Music, Cinematography, Production Design, Editing and Make Up and Hair.