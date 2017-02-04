Kylie Minogue splits from fiance Joshua Sasse

LONDON - Australian actress and pop star Kylie Minogue has split from her fiance, British actor Joshua Sasse.

The singer, 48, confirmed the split with a post on Instagram on Friday (Feb 3).

"Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life," she wrote. "Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons."

Just hours earlier, on Thursday, Minogue posted a photo of herself looking cheerful on Instagram.

Great to meet the new team at BMG!! 🎤☑️ Great to meet the new team at BMG!! 🎤☑️ A photo posted by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:55am PST

She met British actor Sasse, 29, in 2015 on the set of US series Galavant, in which he stars and she was making a guest appearance. The pair announced their engagement five months later, in February 2016.

According to Britain's Sun newspaper, the Australian star called it off because she suspected Sasse of cheating on her with Spanish actress, Marta Milans.

A source had told the Sun that Minogue was devastated by the split and “no longer trusts" Sasse, reportedly asking him to move out of their West London home.

It comes days after a pre-recorded interview that Minogue did with Britain's This Morning TV programme went out on air, showing her gushing about Sasse and talking about their weddingm said the Daily Telegraph.

She also recently told You magazine that she planned to take her husband-to-be's name when they married, the Telegraph said.

She said: "Kylie Sasse is a great name... Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue. I'll definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere."

Back in December, she also opened up about the couple’s battle to have children as she admitted it is a “different kettle of fish” as you get older.

The couple were thought to have been planning to wed in Melbourne, although they had made it clear they would not do so until Australia legalised gay marriage.

It would have been the first wedding for both of them, said the Telegraph.

Minogue’s previous long-term partners include Spanish model Andres Velencoso, fellow Neighbours actor Jason Donovan and French actor Olivier Martinez.

There was no comment from representatives for either Minogue or Sasse, reported the Telegraph.

Milans - who filmed US drama No Tomorrow alongside Sasse in Canada last year - has also not commented on the reports.