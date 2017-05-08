Love is still in the air for actors Kurt Russell, 66, and Goldie Hawn, 71. The couple, who got together in 1983, share a kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles last week.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2017, with the headline 'Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn unveil stars with a kiss'. Print Edition | Subscribe
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.