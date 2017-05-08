Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn unveil stars with a kiss

Love is still in the air for actors Kurt Russell, 66, and Goldie Hawn, 71. The couple, who got together in 1983, share a kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles last week.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
9 min ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2017, with the headline 'Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn unveil stars with a kiss'. Print Edition | Subscribe
