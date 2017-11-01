Kunis and Hahn laud victims for speaking out

Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn join the growing number of Hollywood stars applauding those who accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

Speaking at a recent press day for their new film, A Bad Moms Christmas, Kunis says: "I'm really proud of everyone that's standing up.

"And I'm really proud of the fact that we live in a country where the women are able to speak up and not get stoned or hung or berated on the streets.

"I love this about this country. (We have) many faults; this is not one of them. And I'm proud of this industry for standing up and speaking up."

But she believes sexual harassment and assault plague all industries, not just show business. "It is everywhere, on all levels. We just happen to have a platform and ours right now is just the loudest.

"It's the way the world works. We as women still earn less than men. It is what is is and it's going to have to even itself out."

Kunis's name popped up in the accounts of two Weinstein accusers, model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez and actress Jessica Barth, who said the 65-year-old producer had compared Kunis' appearance to theirs.

Kunis believes the best thing to do now is continue speaking out, and notes that society has made big steps forward on women's rights before.

"In the 1960s, it was okay, socially speaking, to hit your wife a little bit, remember? That wasn't okay and so we found a way to deal with that, and we'll find a way to deal with this," says the 34-year-old, adding that the best way to arm the younger generation of women and girls is with "education".

In a separate interview, Hahn, 44, says her "heart is swollen for those women that are having the courage to speak out" against Weinstein and other accused sexual predators.

Behind the scenes, actresses in Hollywood are discussing these developments among themselves and closely monitoring the developments, she reveals.

"They can't get away with that nonsense anymore - it's over," says Hahn, who stars in the acclaimed feminist drama series I Love Dick (2016 to present).

While she believes the problem is endemic in other industries too, the actress says there are aspects of show business that exacerbate it.

As a woman, "certainly, you are made to feel small in this business a lot. It's a business of rejection for most of it and it is also a business of emotions and looks as a currency."

But that and the industry's high profile could help spread awareness of this problem and inspire women in general to speak out.

"Because of that spotlight, hopefully it will trickle down to so many other industries, and will start conversations everywhere, Now, hopefully, our eyes have been opened, and no one can claim otherwise."

