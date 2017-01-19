Korean stars Joo Won and BoA are dating

SEOUL (Korea Herald/Asia News Network ) - Love is in the air for the stars of the 2015 K-drama The Gang Doctor.

Following its leading lady Kim Tae Hee's marriage announcement with singer Rain on Tuesday (Jan 17), its leading man Joo Won confirmed on Wednesday that he is in a relationship with K-pop star BoA.

A local media outlet reported that the two met through mutual friends at a networking event, and that they have been seeing each other since the end of last year.

The stars' agencies were quick to confirm the report.

Joo, 29, and BoA, 30, both enjoy golf and mountain hiking. They are said to share similar tastes in music and to be supportive of each other's careers.

He debuted in 2006 with a stint in the musical Altar Boyz and has gone on to play lead roles in TV shows such as Bread, Love And Dreams (2010) and Good Doctor (2013).

He is starring in a remake of My Sassy Girl, which is slated to air in May. He is expected to begin his compulsory military service this year.

She debuted in 2000 with the album ID; Peace B. She became one of the first South Korean pop stars to make her name in Japan.

She recently acted in the television show My Wife Is Having An Affair This Week. She is preparing to launch a new album in February.