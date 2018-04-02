Korean pop singer Suran denies she is dating Suga of BTS

SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Pop singer Suran has spoken about her distress over the cyberbullying that she has faced after dating rumours between her and Suga of BTS surfaced.

She wrote on her social media account over the weekend that she is not romantically involved with Suga.

"My relationship with Suga, whom I met last year, was entirely related to music. It was nothing more, nothing less than musical communication," she said.

Last week, media outlets reported that the two singers were dating.

The speculation was fuelled by the social media posts from the duo, which fans thought was proof of their romantic relationship.