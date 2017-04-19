Korean actor Lee Min Ho confirms May enlistment into military service

SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Actor Lee Min Ho is set to begin his mandatory military service in May, according to his agency on Tuesday (April 18).

"Lee Min Ho's enlistment date was confirmed today. He will begin service on May 12 at Gangnam-gu office as a public service officer," MYM Entertainment said.

"He'll spend his time preparing for the service until May."

The actor has been assigned to a noncombat position due to an injury sustained in a 2006 car accident with actor Jung Il Woo.

Earlier in the year, officials from the agency denied media reports that said Lee was planning to start his service in March or April.

Lee debuted in 2003, starring in EBS series Secret Campus. He later rose to stardom both in Korea and abroad by playing the male lead role in KBS' Boys Over Flowers.

Lee, 29, recently wrapped up recording the narration for MBC nature documentary DMZ, the Wild, which he recorded from October 2015 to March 2017.

The MBC documentary will premiere on June 5.