KK Hospital recaps Spider-Man's visit

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) has thanked Spider-Man actor Tom Holland for swinging by to visit its patients, when he was in town last month.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the hospital said the 21-year-old, who plays the wall-crawling, web-slinging superhero in the latest instalment of the Spider-Man franchise, charmed patients and families and presented autographed toys to children.

He was accompanied by his co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays his best friend Ned Leeds in the film.

KKH wrote: "A big Thank You to Tom and Jacob, for the awesome experience and for bringing cheer to the wards!"

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was released in cinemas here on July 6, is the second reboot of the film franchise, after Marvel Studios struck a deal with Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to the character.

Holland is the third actor in 15 years to play Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield starred in three and two films respectively.

Holland first donned the red-and-blue costume for a cameo in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, to rave reviews.

Homecoming has been wellreceived by critics, earning an estimated US$117 million (S$162 million) at the United States box office over the weekend. Global sales have already surpassed US$250 million.