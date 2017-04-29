Kim Kardashian: Robbery changed my life

LOS ANGELES • In a tearful interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday's Ellen, Kim Kardashian said the traumatic robbery she experienced in Paris in October has changed her outlook on life.

Kardashian, 36, told the talk-show host: "I was being flashy, I was definitely materialistic before."

The reality TV star added that there is nothing wrong with being proud of hard-earned wealth or belongings, but "I just don't care about that stuff anymore".

"Really?" DeGeneres asked, as the studio audience offered a round of supportive applause.

"It's not worth it," Kardashian said. "I don't care to show off like the way that I used to... it's just not who I am anymore."

Investigators had told her that the robbers had been following her for years, taking note of the jewellery she mentioned in interviews and on social media.

"I truly don't know if I'd ever wear real jewellery again," she said.

In the Paris incident, Kardashian had been staying at a luxurious mansion. The robbers broke in at around 2.30am and got the concierge's help to gain entry into her apartment.

In that moment, Kardashian said she was "100 per cent" certain she was going to die. "I said a prayer. I'm like - I know I'm going to heaven, I hope my kids are okay, my husband (rapper Kanye West)... " she added, her voice breaking.

The robbers took away more than US$10 million in jewellery. In January, French police arrested 17 suspects and 10 have been indicted.

Kardashian said she knows it could have been far worse.

"I don't want to sound like I'm not grateful," she said. "I'm out, I'm home, I'm safe. I'm such a better person."

WASHINGTON POST