Khan reunites with protegee in film

Sixteen-year-old Indian actress Zaira Wasim so impressed Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan that he picked her to star with him in two consecutive films: last year's box-office hit Dangal, a drama centred on the sport of wrestling, and the upcoming Secret Superstar, about an aspiring singer overcoming the objections of her conservative family.

Speaking on Wednesday in a video conference with Singapore media from Mumbai to launch the trailer for Secret Superstar, Khan said Wasim shone in screen tests.

"I thought she was perfect for Dangal, but we were doing screen tests for Secret Superstar at the same time and it was quite clear she fit both roles," said Khan, 52.

He is a Bollywood A-lister who acts, directs and produces. He stars in Dangal and Secret Superstar and he and his wife Kiran Rao produced both films.

The roles that his protegee Wasim played in both movies could not have been more different.

In Dangal, she acted as one of two young women who grow up to be champion wrestlers. Khan played her father in the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film globally, with more than US$300 million (S$408 million) in takings.

In Secret Superstar, which is slated as a Deepavali release on Oct 19, she takes on the role of a girl from a conservative family who aspires to be a singer.

She films herself performing songs while wearing a burqa to shield her identity and uploads them on YouTube, as she steadily gains fame. Khan stars in the film as a singer called Shakti with blond, highlighted hair and who sports tight outfits. The role is described as an "extended cameo".

He says both films "speak about the empowerment of the girl child - it's a topic that's close to our hearts".

Joining him in the video conference was Wasim, Rao and Secret Superstar writer and director Advait Chandan, who is making his feature film debut.

Chandan wanted Wasim for his film, so he even asked Khan to cast someone else as the young wrestler in Dangal.

To which Khan said in jest: "So of course I suggested to him that he should do a 'dangal' (wrestling competition) with Tiwari, the director of Dangal, to figure out which film she should be in."

On a serious note, he added "it meant that Advait had to wait for eight months for the shooting of Dangal to be over" before he could shoot Secret Superstar.

During the filming of the new movie, Wasim said she had to "trick people into thinking I'm singing, which is something I don't know how to do".

While Khan is frequently associated with films that have a larger social message, he was quick to point out that he does not shy away from mass-market Bollywood films.

In choosing projects, he moves "instinctively towards material that excites" him.

"Sometimes, the material has something important to say," he says, "but sometimes, it's just a fun film, such as the one I'm shooting, called Thugs Of Hindostan, which is an action-adventure film with a lot of entertainment.

"If people want a lesson in sociology, they can probably go to a college. When they come into a cinema hall, they want to be entertained and that's my fundamental responsibility."