Kevin Spacey movie yanked from Los Angeles film fest

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sony Pictures on Monday withdrew a movie starring Kevin Spacey from a Los Angeles film festival following sexual misconduct allegations against the actor. But it said it was going ahead with a planned US movie theatre release next month.

All The Money In The World, about the 1973 kidnapping of teenager John Paul Getty III, features Spacey as his grandfather, the late oil billionaire Jean Paul Getty.

The film was due to have a world premiere at the American Film Institute's (AFI) annual festival in Los Angeles on Nov 16.

"Given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn," Sony's TriStar Pictures unit said.

Its statement said there were 800 other actors, writers and crew members involved in the movie, and the film would open as planned on Dec 22.

Spacey apologised last month to actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

CNN reported last week that eight current and former employees of the Netflix TV show House Of Cards had alleged sexual misconduct against Spacey, the TV show's star.

Netflix also said it would not release the film Gore, in which Spacey plays the late US writer Gore Vidal.