Kevin Spacey has new accuser

NEW YORK • A Mexican actor became the latest to accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment on Tuesday, predicting more such claims would emerge as Netflix suspended production of the Oscar winner's hit series House Of Cards.

Roberto Cavazos, who acted in plays at London's Old Vic theatre when Spacey was artistic director from 2004 to 2015, said the star routinely preyed on young male actors. "It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us," he wrote in a Facebook post.

The accusation echoed the claim made on Sunday by American actor Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey made a "sexual advance" on him at a party in 1986, when he was 14 and Spacey was in his mid-20s.

Responding to the allegation - and the outrage in its wake - streaming giant Netflix said it had suspended production of the sixth season of House Of Cards, the award-winning political drama starring Spacey.

The suspension was "until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew", said Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital.

Season six, which Netflix had already confirmed on Monday would be the final season of its flagship production, had been scheduled to air next year. It is not yet known whether this will change.

Spacey, 58, came under a torrent of criticism for the claims and for appearing to deflect the story by finally confirming that he is gay - an open secret in Hollywood for years.

Rapp and Cavazos said they felt compelled to speak out after the recent accusations against Hollywood producer Weinstein sparked an examination of abuses committed by powerful men in entertainment and other industries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE