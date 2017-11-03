Kevin Spacey allegedy assaulted, harassed House Of Cards crew

A former production assistant on House Of Cards has told CNN that actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him during an earlier season of the now-suspended Netflix series.

The CNN report released on Thursday (Nov 2) does not name the production assistant, one of eight crew members who spoke to the news organisation on condition of anonymity.

In the CNN report, those interviewed said Spacey's "predatory" behaviour made the House Of Cards set a "toxic" work environment. Spacey's actions included non-consensual touching and crude comments. According to the report, the actor targeted production staff who were typically young and male.

The former production assistant told CNN that he was assaulted while travelling with Spacey to the House of Cards set outside of Baltimore.

Spacey, who was driving the car, allegedly put his hands down the production assistant's pants. The production assistant told CNN that the touching was non-consensual.

Another crew member, who worked on the show for all six seasons, told CNN that Spacey routinely harassed and touched him.

These allegations come within a week of Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp saying he was assaulted at age 14 by Spacey.

After that BuzzFeed News article was published on Oct 29, Spacey made a statement offering his "sincerest apology" to Rapp but said he did not remember the incident.

Others have since come forward alleging harassment and sexual misconduct by Spacey. Those speaking up including former employees of the Old Vic, the London theatre where Spacey was artistic director for 11 years until 2015.

The actor's publicist told the New York Times on Wednesday that Spacey was taking time "to seek evaluation and treatment".

Following the latest CNN report, House Of Cards producer Media Rights Capital told Hollywood Reporter that these allegations would be investigated. An anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counsellors and sexual harassment legal advisers have been arranged for the House Of Cards crew.