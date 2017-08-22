Kesha returns from wilderness to grab No.1 spot on album chart

BOSTON (NYT) - After more than four complicated years of public struggle with the music industry, Kesha may have shed her mischievous wild-child persona and electro-pop sound but still found her way to a No. 1 album.

Rainbow, the first full-length release since Warrior in 2012, debuts atop the Billboard 200 this week with 89,000 albums sold and 29 million streams for a total of 116,000 album-equivalent units, according to Nielsen.

The album benefited in its first week from a so-called bundle deal that included a physical copy of the album with tickets to her forthcoming Rainbow tour.

The total marked the second-biggest week for a female artist this year after Katy Perry's Witness.

Last week's No. 1, Damn. by Kendrick Lamar, fell one spot.

Grateful, by DJ Khaled, another consistent streaming favourite since its release in June and currently buoyed by the Rihanna-led single Wild Thoughts, is No. 3.