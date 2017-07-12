Kermit the Frog is 'losing' his voice

NEW YORK • Quick, tell Miss Piggy.

Kermit the Frog - with whom the famous diva has had an on-off romance over many years - is "losing" his voice.

According to Time magazine, Muppet Studios has confirmed that Steve Whitmire will no longer voice the iconic Sesame Street puppet character Kermit that was introduced in 1955.

Whitmire took over the duty in 1990 from Muppets creator Jim Henson after he died. Muppets performer Matt Vogel will take over from Whitmire.

Vogel joined Sesame Street in 1996 and voiced Kermit's evil doppelganger Constantine in the 2014 Muppets Most Wanted film.

Whitmire, 57, had also come up with new characters, such as Rizzo the Rat, during his time with the Muppets' producers since 1978.

Both he and Muppet Studios have not said why he is dropping out. There is also no word yet on what Miss Piggy thinks of the change.