Kenny Rogers to bow out with help from friends, including Dolly Parton

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country music star Kenny Rogers is planning to take a final bow with Dolly Parton in a Nashville concert celebrating his 60-year career.

Rogers, 78, who is on the final stage of his world farewell tour, said he will also be joined by Little Big Town, Alison Krauss and the Flaming Lips for the Oct 25 celebration.

Rogers and Parton had a worldwide hit with Islands In The Stream in 1983.

He said the concert would prove "a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time".

Rogers is a Country Music Hall of Famer and three-time Grammy winner.

Said Parton: "Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on Oct 25 is going to be emotional for both of us but it's also going to be very special."