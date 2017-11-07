Kenny Chesney benefits from CD sales to top chart

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - In the age of music streaming, sometimes the CD is still king.

This week, country star Kenny Chesney reached No. 1 on the Billboard album chart with his new concert release, Live In No Shoes Nation, which had the equivalent of 219,000 sales in the United States, according to Nielsen.

But the digital portion of that total is only 5 per cent, including a minuscule 1.6 million streams. By contrast, three other albums in the Top 5 this week had more than 50 million streams.

The vast majority of the sales of Live - about 205,000 copies - were for the CD version, which was bundled with the cost of tickets for Chesney's 2018 tour. People who bought tickets were sent an e-mail that could be redeemed for the album.

Billboard does not track sales this way but said that 197,000 copies fit the magazine's "Internet sales" category, which includes these kinds of purchases.

Five other new albums opened in the Top 10 this week, as the industry begins to push its higher-profile releases. This week will see the arrival of the highest: Taylor Swift's Reputation.)

Kelly Clarkson is No. 2 with Meaning Of Life, Chris Brown opened at No. 3 with Heartbreak On A Full Moon, and Without Warning, by rappers 21 Savage and Offset with producer Metro Boomin, started in fourth place.

Niall Horan's Flicker, last week's No. 1 album, fell to No. 20 in its second week, having lost 85 per cent of its sales.