Kendrick Lamar leads MTV nominations

LOS ANGELES • Rapper Kendrick Lamar earned a leading eight MTV Video Music Award nominations on Tuesday for his searing critique of the excesses of fame and social media in his Humble music video, while singers Katy Perry and The Weeknd scored five nods each.

Lamar's Humble video, in which the rapper is seen lying on piles of cash, recreating Leonardo da Vinci's famous Last Supper painting and with his hair on fire, will contend for Video Of The Year, the top prize at the fan-voted, youth- oriented awards show.

Also nominated in the category were The Weeknd's Reminder, Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, Alessia Cara's Scars To Your Beautiful and DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Perry's big-budget video for Chained To The Rhythm, which sees her in a retro-futuristic theme park called Oblivia, landed four nods, including Best Pop and Best Visual Effects. However, she was snubbed in the Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year categories, while The Weeknd was shortlisted for both.

The MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from Inglewood, California on Aug 27, has a reputation for irreverence, shock tactics and unpredictable moments.

Perry is nominated in the Best Collaboration category alongside her pop rival Taylor Swift. Perry landed the nomination with Swift's former boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris, for the summer track Feels.

Swift was nominated for her duet, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

Swift was part of one of MTV's most infamous VMA moments, when in 2009, she was interrupted on stage during her acceptance speech by rapper Kanye West, who snatched the microphone from her hand and declared that Beyonce should have won the Video Of The Year category.

MTV moved away from gender- specific categories at its Movie Awards earlier this year and continued to do so for the Video Music Awards, swopping the Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories for one category - Artist Of The Year.

Lamar, The Weeknd and Mars will contend with Ariana Grande, Lorde and Ed Sheeran for the award.

