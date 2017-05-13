Ken Jeong joins cast of Crazy Rich Asians

Korean-American actor Ken Jeong will join the cast of Crazy Rich Asians, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It's not known what role he will play in the movie, an adaptation of Singapore-born author Kevin Kwan's best-seller.

Jeong, 47, starred in TV series Dr. Ken, which was recently cancelled after six seasons.

The series was loosely based on his experiences as a general practitioner, a job he gave up to pursue acting and comedy.

He's best known to international audiences as a foul-mouthed gangster, Mr Chow, in the Hangover (2009-2013) movies.

Set in Singapore, Crazy Rich Asians satirises the over-the-top antics of uber-rich Asian families.

Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu plays New Yorker Rachel Chu, who comes to Singapore with fiance Nick Young, played by Singapore-based host Henry Golding, to attend his best friend's wedding.

Golding, 30, grew up in Britain and relocated from London to Asia in 2008. His father is from England and his mother is from the Iban tribe in Sarawak.

The cast also includes Malaysia-born actress Michelle Yeoh as Nick's formidable mother Eleanor Young, British-Chinese actress Gemma Chan (Humans, 2015-present) as chic socialite Astrid, rapper-actress Awkwafina (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016) and comedian Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show).

Singaporean actors Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua are also part of the cast.

Filming, which started on April 25, is in Singapore and Malaysia.