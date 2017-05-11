Katy Perry's dog lands ad

Advertisers are still going wild over celebrity pets.

The latest to bank on some furry help is American financial giant Citi, which has roped in singer Katy Perry's dog Nugget for an advertising campaign in the United States for its Double Cash credit card.

According to a Citi press release, Nugget, a micro teacup poodle, is "quoted" as saying: "I've travelled from stage to stage with Katy, but it's time to take my solo career to the next level and ride my own wagging tail.

"I'm as happy as a hound dog chasing a gut truck to be launching this new campaign... It finally puts me on the pedestal on which I belong and leaves my sister friend Butters in the dust." Butters is another pooch owned by Perry.

In the campaign that will be rolled out on May 22, Nugget is shown in its dressing room on a personalised director's chair while playing with Perry.

According to Xpose website, it is not the only celebrity-linked animal that has found fame.

Lady Gaga's French bulldog Asia and Ariana Grande's pet pooch Toulouse have appeared in their own Coach commercials, while Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson popped up at the end of the singer's Diet Coke promotion materials.

On another catty matter, Swift reportedly sang about a feud with Perry in her 2014 hit single Bad Blood. Now that Perry is about to release a new album after a three-year hiatus, will she unsheathe her talons too?

"Well, that's not my question to answer - if it is about me," the 32-year-old told Entertainment Weekly.

"There is no one thing that's calling out any one person."