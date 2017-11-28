Katy Perry to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium

American pop star Katy Perry will be back to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 8 next year.

The show is part of her global jaunt dubbed Witness: The Tour and it will be her fourth concert here.

Prices range from $128 to $348 and early-bird tickets go on sale to American Express Centurion members on Dec 5 and for all other American Express cardmembers from Dec 6 to 10.

Public sales will start on Dec 11. The Straits Times understands that there will be a total of 10,000 tickets available.

The tour following the release of her fifth and latest album, Witness, has been acclaimed for its carnival-like atmosphere.

In a write-up of her Madison Square Garden show last month, The New York Times wrote that the "set design was impeccable", while the Los Angeles Times praised the "enormous, colourful sets with eye-popping props".

BOOK IT / KATY PERRY WITNESS: THE TOUR

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: April 8 next year ADMISSION: $128, $188, $228, $288 and $348 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg), the Singapore Indoor Stadium and SingPost outlets

Perry, 33, last performed in Singapore at the same venue to 9,000 fans. She also played at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2012 and music festival SingFest in 2010.

Known for hits such as Firework (2010), Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) (2011), Roar (2013) and Dark Horse (2013) - songs which have racked up billions of views on YouTube in total - Perry is one of the most successful pop artists from the United States in recent years.

She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide since she rose to fame in the late 2000s and has collected several accolades, including five American Music Awards and a Brit Award.

She is the most popular person on Twitter, with 107 million followers.