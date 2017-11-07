Kate Winslet and Allison Janney share brief kiss at Hollywood Film Awards

BEVERLY HILLS (REUTERS) - Actresses Kate Winslet and Allison Janney shared a brief kiss during the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday (Oct 5).

Winslet was giving a passionate speech about working with 'incredible actors' when she mentioned fellow actress Janney, saying, ''I just want to be you. Or just stroke you or something. I mean, I mean we could always kiss.''

Janney responded by walking to the stage and sharing a brief kiss on the mouth with Winslet.

The 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills kicked off the awards season and it is the only one to reveal the name of the winners ahead of the ceremony.

The films and actors receiving awards included Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) who scooped the Career Achievement Award, Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger) who won Best Actor, Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana) who took home Best Supporting Actor and Alison Janney (I, Tonya) who received Best Supporting Actress.

Other winners included Angelina Jolie for the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award for First They Killed My Father and Joe Wright for the Best Director Award for Darkest Hour. Meanwhile the Breakout Ensemble Award went to Mudbound and the Hollywood Ensemble Award went to the cast of I, Tonya.