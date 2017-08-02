Kanye West sues insurer for US$10 million over coverage for cancellation of his tour

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Kanye West filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Lloyd's for US$10 million (S$13.6 million), alleging the insurer is refusing to pay claims stemming from the cancellation of his tour following a reported mental breakdown.

The 40-year-old rap superstar filed a claim with Lloyd's shortly after cutting short the second leg of his Saint Pablo Tour in November and checking himself into a Los Angeles clinic, according to the suit lodged in Los Angeles federal court.

West says he and his company Very Good Touring still have not been paid and that the insurance giant is intentionally stalling.

"Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid... implying that Kanye's use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid by Very Good," the complaint reads.

The tour was set to run through Dec 31 before the last 21 shows were shelved but West had taken out insurance in case cancellations were needed, the lawsuit states.

He stunned an audience in California in November last year with a lengthy speech in which he said he did not vote but would have backed then President-elect Donald Trump as he appreciated the businessman's outspokenness.

West was soon hospitalised after a series of erratic comments on stage, including alleging that his sometime collaborator Jay Z was sending hitmen to kill him.

The rapper ended up meeting Mr Trump in December, marking his first appearance since his breakdown, with his celebrity wife Kim Kardashian absent.