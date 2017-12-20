K-pop stars withdraw from activities after SHINee singer Jonghyun's death

SEOUL (Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - The K-pop business is grinding to a halt in the wake of the unexpected death of SHINee's lead singer, Kim Jong Hyun.

Boy band EXO - signed to S.M., the same label as SHINee - announced on Tuesday (Dec 19) that they would postpone the release of their winter album, Universe, until Dec 26. The release had originally been slated for Thursday.

Twice, the girl group signed to JYP, also delayed the release of their music video for Merry & Happy from Thursday to Friday, they announced on Twitter.

Kim's burial service is to be held on Thursday.

Seventeen, the boy band signed to Pledis, cancelled Monday's episode of their weekly online show Going Seventeen, after the news of Kim's death, though it was less than an hour before the release time.

BtoB, the boy band signed to Cube, cancelled a press conference for their concert.

Kim was found in a state of cardiac arrest at a rented studio apartment in southern Seoul on Monday. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.

A private memorial to him has been set up at Asan Medical Centre in eastern Seoul. Stars including singers of boy bands Wanna One and CNBLUE have paid their respects, Yonhap News Agency reported. Actress Shin Se Kyung, who once dated Kim, also attended the memorial.