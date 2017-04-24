K-pop star Psy to release new album in May

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Global K-pop star Psy will release a new full-length album in May, said his agency last Friday (April 21).

"Psy has been preparing for the new album for a year. The exact date of release has not yet been confirmed but he is slated to drop the album sometime in May," YG Entertainment said.

The artist has also finished filming two music videos for songs which will be featured in the upcoming album, according to the agency.

This will mark his return to the spotlight 18 months after the release of his seventh studio album Chiljip Psy-da, which included the lead tracks Daddy and Napal Baji.

The singer debuted in 2001 with his first full-length album Psy From The Psycho World!, which could not be sold to minors due to the explicit lyrics.

He had his international breakthrough in 2012 with the catchy dance track Gangnam Style.

This has been the most-viewed video on the global video sharing platform since Nov 24, 2012, and has attracted more than 2.8 billion views to date.

As for his follow-up tracks, Gentleman has drawn over one billion hits and Daddy has surpassed 250 million views.