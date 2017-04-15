K-pop star Park Yu Chun to marry soon

SEOUL • K-pop star Park Yu Chun confirmed on Thursday that he is set to tie the knot with a non-celebrity some time between September and November.

"It's true that Park Yu Chun will get married in the fall," a C-JeS Entertainment representative told The Korea Herald.

"We want to be careful about giving any further details, since Park is currently serving as a public service officer and the bride-to-be is a non-celebrity."

Local reports said the 30-year-old singer-actor of boyband JYJ is to wed the 28-year-old granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Products' founder in a private ceremony in Seoul in September.

A report quoted a representative from Park's agency as saying: "It's all true. He has been in a relationship with her since late 2016."

However, Namyang Dairy Products claimed to have no knowledge of the wedding plans, the reports said.

Park is set to be discharged from his mandatory service in late August. In June last year, he was embroiled in a scandal when four women alleged he had sexually assaulted them.

He was found innocent of all charges in March.

A former member of K-pop group TVXQ, Park has starred in K-dramas such as Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and Rooftop Prince (2012).

KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK