K-pop group Monsta X drops new album The Connect

SEOUL (The Korea Herald/ANN) - The seven-piece boy band Monsta X returned with its sixth EP The Connect on Monday (March 26).

The Connect is visually related to last November's album, The Code, where the group played time travellers. The Connect has all seven - Shownu, Jooheon, Wonho, Kihyun, Minhyuk, Hyungwon and I.M. - stand side-by-side, delivering the message: "We are one after all."

"The seven of us have different backgrounds and thoughts, but as you can see from our music video, we, Monsta X, do get back together in the end. We are all connected after all," said Hyungwon during an interview with the Korea Herald in Seoul on Monday. One of the group's most popular members, he had changed his hair colour to pink in honour of the new EP.

"I have been maintaining dark hair for a very long time as bleaching easily irritates my scalp. But because I wanted to show different sides of myself on the stage, I decided to change my hair color," he said.

In the interview, the members said every song on the seven-track album could be seen as a lead song. Jealousy - which racked up nearly 1.2 million views in the first 24 hours after it was released on YouTube - is a blend of retro-punk R&B sound, hybrid trap and future pop.

Destroyer and Fallin' incorporate rock and hip-hop respectively. Crazy in Love focuses on lyrical melody and Lost in the Dream on the powerful drum beat.

If Only, written and composed by Wonho, is a medium-tempo R&B-hop-hop love song, while another love-inspired song Special, made by Jooheon, plays up the trap and brass sound, which the group preferred in its previous works.

Monsta X was formed through the survival show No.Mercy on Mnet and debuted its first EP Trespass in May 2015. It shot to stardom at home with hip-hop-laden dance tracks and is building an international fan base.

It hit the 7th spot last year on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with its single Dramarama. It performed in Singapore this month at the HSBC Women's World Championship and held an open press conference for fans.

The group will embark on its second tour of Europe from June 17, with stops in London, Amsterdam and Madrid. Last year, it performed in Paris, Berlin and Moscow.

Without giving away details, the members said they are preparing a special package of gifts for the overseas fans.

"Our upcoming Europe tour means a lot to us as it was made at the request of the fans there. As we have always done, we will showcase something new, such as cover songs and new performances," Kihyun said.