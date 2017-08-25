K-pop group BTS will release new EP on Sept 18

SEOUL (The Korea Herald/ Asia News Network) - One of K-pop's hottest acts, boyband BTS announced on Aug 24 it will release its latest EP next month, the first of the upcoming Love Yourself series.

According to Bit Hit Entertainment, Love Yourself Seung Her will be released on Sept 18. The agency said the album's theme will be "youth falling in love".

The record will be released in four different versions and will include a bonus track produced by member Rap Monster.

Love Yourself is a series of music under a single concept that BTS will explore until next year. The boyband recently released a highlight video that hinted at how the series will proceed.

The seven-member BTS, also known as Beyond The Scene, has been enjoying international and domestic success. It became the first K-pop group to win at the Billboard Music Awards in May. Its recent record You Never Walk Alone became its fourth consecutive album to crack the Billboard 200 chart - the first K-pop artist to do so.