K-pop boy band Wanna One to hold concert in Singapore on July 13

SINGAPORE - Popular South Korean pop group Wanna One, which was formed through the hit reality TV contest Produce 101 Season 2, will be putting on a concert in Singapore on July 13.

The show, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, is part of the band's first world tour One: The World.

Even though Wanna One made their debut only a year ago, the 11-member boy band have become huge in the K-pop music scene.

At the 2018 Golden Disc Awards in South Korea, the band were named Best New Artist Of The Year, and at the MTV Europe Music Awards, they were given the Best Korean Act Award.

Wanna One is a 11-member group made up of Yoon Ji Sung, Ha Sung Woon, Hwang Min Hyun, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Jae Hwan, Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Park Woo Jin, Bae Jin Young, Lee Dae Hwi, Lai Kuan Lin. They are known for their catchy tunes such as Energetic and Boomerang.

Tickets to the concert are priced between $148 and $348, and go on sale from April 28 at 12pm via Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg). Singtel mobile customers enjoy priority sales from April 27 at 10am.