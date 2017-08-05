K-pop acts wow fans at variety show Music Bank at Suntec Convention Centre

SINGAPORE - K-pop fans were treated to a musical extravaganza as their favourite idols took to the stage at the pop music variety show Music Bank.

Fans cheered and sang along to the tunes of five K-pop acts - CNBlue, SHINee, Red Velvet, Mamamoo and BTS - at the event held at Suntec Convention Centre on Friday (Aug 4) night.

And the Singapore context was not lost in the K-pop bonanza.

In a tribute to the Republic, the stars took turns leading the crowd in singing a National Day favourite, Singapura, Oh Singapura.

Singapore emcee Lim Peifen also co-hosted the mega concert with South Korean actor Park Bo Gum.

The whole arena singing along to Red Velvet's Dumb Dumb as the quartet performs their last song at Music Bank in Singapore.

SHINee's Onew may have been an actor in Descendants Of The Sun, but at Music Bank in Singapore, he's singing the OST, You Are My Everything.

The performers pulled out all the stops during the three-hour show.

CNBlue's Solar and Jung Yong Hwa sang a cover of Dimples, a duet originally performed by Singapore singer-songwriter JJ Lin and Hong Kong singer Charlene Choi.

SHINee's Onew performed You Are My Everything, the theme song of popular Korean drama Descendants of The Sun.

Other Korean acts, such as Super Junior, EXO and Highlight, greeted their fans through video messages.

Singapore is the first stop of the itinerant show, which had taken a two-year break.

Now in its 10th instalment, the popular music programme is known as a platform for up-and-coming stars.

Music Bank 2017 at Suntec Convention Centre Hall

It is broadcast live to fans around the world and features K-pop idols vying for the top spot in each week's 1.5-hour-long episode.

Tickets for the sold-out Singapore show cost between $148 and $288.

The next stop for Music Ban k will be in Indonesia in September.