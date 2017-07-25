K-drama creators apologise for insensitivity

SEOUL • The creators of MBC's Man Who Dies To Live apologised in Korean, English and Arabic on Sunday for the South Korean drama's controversial depiction of Islamic culture.

The show, which features a fictional Arab-like kingdom, came under fire for depicting a caricature of what appears to be Islamic culture.

"Our intent was not to maliciously distort or comically depict Islamic or Arabic culture. We apologise for causing concern with our inappropriate depiction," officials said.

In a recent episode of the show, a woman was seen wearing both a bikini and a hijab, along with an advertisement saying: "Buy one princess, get two for free." The drama's insensitivity to foreign culture caused a furore.

