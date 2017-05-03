K-drama co-stars Lee Dong Gun and Cho Youn Hee wed

SEOUL - K-drama co-stars Lee Dong Gun, 37, and Cho Youn Hee, 35, went from on-screen couple to married couple in reality.

The South Korean actors have registered their marriage and they are expecting their first child, reports Yonhap news agency on Tuesday.

They fell in love after working together on 54-episode weekend soap The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop (2016), which ended its run in February.

The sudden news comes as a shocker as the stars' agencies had only confirmed that the couple was dating in February. Earlier in the same month, media outlets reported Lee's split with girl group T-Ara's member Jiyeon, 24. The pair reportedly ended the two-year romance after drifting apart due to busy schedules.

Lee, star of K-drama hit romance Lovers In Paris (2004), plans to hold a "quiet wedding" ceremony after wrapping up filming for his current drama Queen For 7 Days.

According to K-pop news site allkpop, Lee addressed the media and fans in a letter. He says: "Cho Youn Hee and I met on the set of a drama, become lovers, and are now lawfully wedded husband and wife. While preparing for marriage , we were blessed with a child. We are eagerly awaiting the birth of our child."

"I am unsure how my fans, who have always supported me, will take the news. In order to become a better actor and a happier person, I've come to this decision. I hope you will give us your blessings."