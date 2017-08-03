Justin Bieber explains why he axed remaining shows of world tour

Justin Bieber performs at Z100's Jingle Ball in Manhattan, New York, US on Dec 9, 2016.
Justin Bieber performs at Z100's Jingle Ball in Manhattan, New York, US on Dec 9, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
56 min ago

NEW YORK - Singer Justin Bieber has broken his silence two weeks after he cancelled the 14 remaining dates - including a gig in Singapore - of his world tour.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times. I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them.

"I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life."

But the 23-year-old aims to bounce back.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

"I'm aware I'm never gonna be perfect and I'm gonna keep making mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.

 

"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."

He is now reportedly seeking the comfort of old friends, including former flame Selena Gomez.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice