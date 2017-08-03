Justin Bieber explains why he axed remaining shows of world tour

NEW YORK - Singer Justin Bieber has broken his silence two weeks after he cancelled the 14 remaining dates - including a gig in Singapore - of his world tour.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times. I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them.

"I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life."

But the 23-year-old aims to bounce back.

"I'm aware I'm never gonna be perfect and I'm gonna keep making mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.

"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."

He is now reportedly seeking the comfort of old friends, including former flame Selena Gomez.