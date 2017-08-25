Justin Bieber deals a friendship blow to Floyd Mayweather

DALLAS (Texas) • Do not expect Justin Bieber to be ringside when Floyd Mayweather takes on Conor McGregor in the boxing ring in Las Vegas.

The singer, who used to attend Mayweather's fights and had escorted the fighter to the ring, has reportedly ended their friendship, to the extent of even unfollowing the boxer on Instagram.

On his part, Mayweather - who has a formidable 49-0 record in boxing - has chosen not to counter-punch back in anger.

Instead, he was cited as saying by MMA Fighting portal: "I don't know what's going on with Justin Bieber. He's been dealing with church and with pastors. That's what he's been focused on, and I've been focused on my fight."

Bieber, who recently cancelled some concerts in a bid to tone down his toxic ways, could be now distancing himself from those who do not fit his new lifestyle, gossip website TMZ said.