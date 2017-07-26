Justin Bieber cancels final tour dates

WASHINGTON • Pop star Justin Bieber's Purpose tour has come to a premature end, a representative confirmed on Monday.

During the past 18 months, the 23-year-old had put on more than 150 concerts across six continents. But "due to unforeseen circumstances", the remaining 15 shows will be cancelled, said a statement from the representative.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," the statement read. "However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

The last stretch of his tour comprised nine shows in North America and six in Asia.

In Singapore, tickets for his Oct 7 concert will be refunded from Aug 1 to 14, said local organiser UnUsUaL Entertainment. (For more information, go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888.)

Last week, China banned Bieber for his "series of bad behaviours" and "on- and offstage antics", Beijing's Culture Bureau announced.

The exact reason as to what prompted Bieber to pull the plug on the tour remains murky. Celebrity website TMZ.com cited a source as saying the singer was "just over it", an account confirmed by Hollywood trade magazine Variety.

His mostly young female fan base, who call themselves "Beliebers", expressed disappointment, but many were concerned that he might be sick and offered their support.

He was photographed on the weekend hiking near Los Angeles with a young woman and appeared to be in good shape.

The move comes less than a month after singer Adele cancelled the last two of her tour dates due to damaged vocal cords.

Bieber's Purpose, released in 2015, was his first album in two years.

In the Post's review of his Washington, DC, tour stop last year, music critic Chris Richards wrote: "On stage, no contemporary pop superstar appears to hate his own life as much as Bieber, who plunged to new sub-levels of poutiness at Washington's Verizon Center on Friday, wallowing through his choreography as if he was performing court-ordered community service. Maybe he was."

The Purpose tour began in Seattle on March 9 last year. As of April this year, the tour had grossed nearly US$200 million (S$270 million).

WASHINGTON POST,REUTERS