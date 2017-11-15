Justice League cast assembles for premiere in Hollywood

Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg united in Hollywood for the premiere of Justice League on Monday (Nov 13).

The latest instalment from the DC comics universe picks up where Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) left off.

With the apparent death of Superman, a new villain Steppenwolf has emerged to destroy Earth. Bruce Wayne/Batman (played by Ben Affleck) builds a team of superhumans to face the new threat. He enlists the help of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to recruit Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller).

Justice League opens in cinemas here on Nov 16.