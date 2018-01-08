Jumanji and Insidious sequel lock up top two box-office spots

LOS ANGELES (NYTimes) - Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle ranked No. 1 over the weekend in North America, with estimated ticket sales of US$36 million (S$48 million).

Since its arrival in North America on Dec 20, it has collected US$244.4 million, for a worldwide total of about US$500 million.

Second place for the weekend went to the horror sequel Insidious: The Last Key, which arrived to an estimated US$29.3 million in ticket sales - or almost 30 per cent more than for its series predecessor, Insidious: Chapter 3, managed over its first three days in 2015.

The Last Jedi followed in third with US$23.6 million for a 24-day total of US$572.5 million - the sixth-largest of all-time.

The third weekend of The Greatest Showman held nicely in fourth, declining only 12 per cent to US$13.6 million for a 19-day total of about US$77 million.

It was followed in fifth by the third session of Pitch Perfect 3 with US$10.2 million, lifting its 17-day take to a solid US$86 million.