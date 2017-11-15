Julie Tan to star in upcoming Chinese film

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based actress Julie Tan is set to star in an upcoming Chinese film called Highpoint Kills: Project X.

The action and suspense movie centres around the research of a virus that causes an outbreak, and is due to begin filming this month.

She will be joined by cast members such as Miss World China's Wei Wei Yu as well as Hong Kong's Shao Qiang Xu and Mengchun Sun, among others. It will be directed by Kei Luo from Hong Kong.

This will be Tan's second appearance in a foreign production after Life And Death Of Qinming, which is scheduled for release in China later this year.

Tan left Mediacorp after her contract with the local broadcaster ended in June.