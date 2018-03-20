Judge rejects bid to delay Bill Cosby trial by three months

NEW YORK (AFP) - A US judge on Monday delayed by just a few days the start of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, throwing out a bid by defence lawyers for a three-month postponement.

Judge Steven O'Neill moved jury selection to April 2 instead of March 29 as originally scheduled.

Cosby's defence team, headed by Mr Tom Mesereau, the celebrity Los Angeles lawyer who got Michael Jackson acquitted of child molestation in 2005, had requested a longer delay of 90 days.

It marks the second time that the 80-year-old comedian will go on trial, accused of drugging and molesting a former university basketball official in 2004.

In June, the judge declared a mistrial when the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Around 60 women have publicly accused the Emmy-winning actor of being a serial sexual predator.

The judge ruled last week that five additional women can testify at the re-trial, having last time ruled that only one other accuser could take the stand.

Cosby, now frail and isolated, risks spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted.