Josh Gad warns parents over new catchy Frozen songs

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - Since it was released in 2013, the Disney animation, Frozen, went from being just another animated feature film to becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Children became enamoured with the film about the two sisters Elsa and Anna, but more specifically with the title song, Let It Go, which was sung by Idina Menzel.

The song not only became a staple in households with children but it also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Following on from the success of Frozen, Disney is releasing a short film spin-off Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which will show in theaters ahead of the new Pixar feature Coco.

The film follows talking snowman Olaf as he tries to find seasonal traditions in the kingdom of Arendelle and once again features a number of catchy songs.

"If you think you had it rough with Let It Go, just get ready," warned Olaf voice actor Josh Gad.

"There are some major ear-worms in this movie and I apologize ahead of time but the songs are really addictive. Recording the songs I couldn't get it out of my head. The girls' song, When We're Together, is one of those things that transcends, where you just leave the theater and you're just like 'Ah. I want to hear it again. I want to hear it again, I want to feel it again, I want to experience it again.'"

He added: "Following up on Frozen and following up on the iconic songs that Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez wrote was not an easy task but I think that Kate (Anderson) and Elyssa (Samsel) who wrote the music in Olaf's Frozen Adventure did an amazing job rising to that challenge."

Talking at the Los Angeles premiere of both Coco and Olaf's Frozen Adventure, co-songwriter Kate Anderson said: "At this point, I'm going to say that I hope kids take this song and annoy the heck out of their parents with it.

"That would be an honor and I know at some point we'll be like 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry' but right now that would just be so exciting for us."

The feature length sequel, simply called Frozen 2 is due out on Nov 27, 2019.