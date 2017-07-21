Joong Ki and Hye Kyo asked to marry at Descendants Of The Sun theme park

SEOUL - South Korean celebrities Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been asked to hold their wedding ceremony at the Descendants Of The Sun theme park in Taebaek in Gangwon province.

City officials recently visited Song Joong Ki's agency and relayed hopes of the city's residents for the couple to wed at the theme park.

"I and 50,000 citizens of Taebaek sincerely hope the wedding takes place at the Descendants Of The Sun theme park where the TV drama was filmed and the love between the two blossomed," an official from Taebaek was cited as saying by The Korea Herald.

The theme park was built around the film set of the hit 2016 drama in which the two starred.

It reproduces the Urk church from the show and has a statue of the couple kissing, which was created based on a scene from the drama series.

Related Story Song Joong Ki praises fiancee Song Hye Kyo for saying no to advertisement offer

The theme park was completed in June.