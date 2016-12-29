Johansson top-grossing movie star

NEW YORK • Scarlett Johansson was named the top-grossing actor of the year on Tuesday, thanks to her roles in superhero movie Captain America: Civil War and Hollywood satire Hail, Caesar!.

Forbes said the 32-year-old actress just edged out her Captain America co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr with the boxoffice earnings of Hail, Caesar!.

Her movies grossed a leading US$1.2 billion (S$1.7 billion) at the worldwide box office this year, compared with US$1.15 billion for Captain America: Civil War.

Released in May and featuring conflict between Marvel comicbook heroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow and Ant Man, Walt Disney Co's Captain America was the biggest earner worldwide this year, Box Office Mojo data showed.

Australian actress Margot Robbie, who enjoyed a breakout year, placed fourth with US$1.1 billion, thanks to roles in two Warner Bros movies - Suicide Squad and The Legend Of Tarzan.

The Forbes list was dominated by superhero and comic-book movies, including Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Deadpool.

Britain's Felicity Jones entered the Forbes list for the first time, with roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, thriller Inferno and magical children's story A Monster Calls. She came in ninth with US$805 million.

Forbes made its calculations based on global ticket sales from the films of top Hollywood actors, but did not count animated movies such as Disney's Finding Dory, the second-biggest release of the year, with US$1.02 billion.

REUTERS