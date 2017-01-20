JLo, Tom Hanks walk People's Choice red carpet

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Stars from film, television and music walked the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan 18).

Nominees Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Priyanka Chopra posed for photos, and other popular celebrities, including girl group Fifth Harmony and actresses Kristen Bell and Victoria Justice, also turned out for the annual event. The People's Choice Awards' website says that it is the only major awards show voted for entirely by the public.

Categories range from fan favorites in movies to digital media.