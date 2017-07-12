J.Lo back with an ex - Marc Anthony - for a steamy video

New York (AFP) - Their marriage didn't work out, but Jennifer Lopez is back with Marc Anthony, if only for her steamy latest video.

On Tuesday she released a video for her single Ni Tu Ni Yo (Neither You Nor Me), which opens with her sitting at a table as Marc Anthony enters to welcome her.

He embraces his ex-wife and compliments her on her watch before introducing her to a photographer who, throughout the video, takes glamour shots as she poses before various backdrops.

The track, driven by a reggaeton beat and horn section, also credits Anthony - a frequent collaborator of Lopez before and during their marriage - as a songwriter.

She premiered Ni Tu Ni Yo last week during the annual Macy's fireworks show for the July 4 holiday in her native New York.

The song is her first track off Por Primera Vez (For the First Time), which will come out on Sept 29. It is the bilingual star's second album mostly in Spanish following 2007's Como Ama una Mujer (The Way A Woman Loves).



This file photo taken on Nov 17, 2016, shows Jennifer Lopez as she hugs Marc Anthony during the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. PHOTO: AFPShe became an international superstar starting in the late 1990s with R&B-flavoured dance hits such as If You Had My Love, Waiting For Tonight and I'm Real. While she has maintained a loyal fan base, her last album, 2014's A.K.A., fared worse commercially than her earlier albums.

Lopez, 47, was married to Anthony, 48, a salsa megastar and fellow New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, for a decade starting in 2004, and she gave birth to twins in 2008.

Her personal life has frequently featured in the tabloids. She most recently has been dating baseball great Alex Rodriguez, a Dominican-American.