JLaw praises Harvard grad beau Aronofsky

NEW YORK • Jennifer Lawrence has finally met a Harvard graduate - film director Darren Aronofsky - who does not turn her off.

"I normally don't like Harvard people because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard," she told Vogue magazine. "He's not like that."

Aronofsky, 48, who directed the 26-year-old actress in Mother!, which opens next month, began dating her after shooting finished.

"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him," she said.

But he does not share her passion for reality TV shows which he finds "vastly disappointing", she added.

Lawrence was recently blamed by some fans for the break-up between actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. They speculated that Lawrence and Pratt - who co-starred in last year's science-fiction movie Passengers - could have hit it off during shooting.