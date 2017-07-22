Jim Henson's career is highlighted in a permanent new exhibit

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Kermit, the Fraggles, Miss Piggy and other Muppets stars have joined forces for a new Jim Henson exhibition in New York.

The permanent gallery at the Museum of the Moving Image, celebrates the career of the Muppets creator, who considered himself a visual artist.

More than 300 artifacts gifted to the museum in 2013 and on loan from the Henson family are on display. The exhibit is set up in chronological order beginning with Henson's first appearance on television as a high school senior and ending with items from the fantasy action film, Labyrinth.

Some of the highlights include the sketches and story boards from Sesame Street and The Muppets Show television series. Forty-seven puppets from various years of Henson's career are also on display.

In addition to the New York based exhibit, a traveling show will allow Muppets fans from around the world to view Henson's work up close.

The Jim Henson exhibit will officially open on July 22 and was partially funded by a kickstarter campaign.

Henson died in 1990 at the age of 53.