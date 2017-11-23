Jewels of The Crown premiere

Was former United States president John F. Kennedy's wife Jackie unimpressed with the Queen when the Americans visited Buckingham Palace in 1961? That is one of the juicy highlights of Netflix show The Crown, whose second season starts on Dec 8. To m
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Was former United States president John F. Kennedy's wife Jackie unimpressed with the Queen when the Americans visited Buckingham Palace in 1961? That is one of the juicy highlights of Netflix show The Crown, whose second season starts on Dec 8. To make sure its ratings continue to reign, Claire Foy (who plays Queen Elizabeth II, far left), Matt Smith (Duke of Edinburgh, centre) and Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret, left) turned up for the camera-toting media at the premiere in London on Tuesday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 23, 2017, with the headline 'Jewels of The Crown premiere'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch