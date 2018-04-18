Jessie J wins Chinese music variety show

Jessie J said she did not participate in the show for an award but to bring more good works to the audience.
CHANGSHA (XINHUA) - English singer Jessie J on Friday (April 13) became the first foreign winner of a popular Chinese music variety show.

Jessie J competed with six other well-known Chinese singers to be the "King of singers" on the variety show Singer broadcast by Hunan TV.

Other candidates include Chinese rock musician and composer Wang Feng, ethnic Mongolian singer, songwriter and composer Tenggel and singer Zhang Shaohan or Angela Chang from Taiwan.

The singers vied for the final spot through two rounds of competition Friday. Jessie J performed Bang Bang and I Will Always Love You. Notably, while presenting a traditional folk song, Tenggel combined it with a multi-cultural style.

Jessie J's performances at the 2018 Singer have drawn a large Chinese audience.

She said she did not participate in the show for an award but to bring more good works to the audience.

The show this season runs every Friday from Jan 12 to April 13.

Jessie J《I Will Always Love You》-个人精华《歌手2018》EP13 Singer 2018【歌手官方频道】
Last year I was asked to compete in a singing competition in China. Performing alongside the biggest established singers / artists across Asia. I was the first international artist to ever be asked / compete. An honour alone. I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out. Like why would I compete in a singing competition... I’m probably the least competitive person I know. I said yes because I LOVE to do the unexpected and I LOVE to represent the UK and singing everywhere I go. I LOVE to sing. But also it was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures. For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa. For the performances to be seen by millions outside of China and visa versa. And those people to discover the show was the best part. The respect being shown for both cultures and the love was ❤️ Seeing the boundaries break down and the rules be shifted made this whole experience incredible. China is an amazing place and so different to anywhere I have ever been. I have never been made to feel more welcomed and loved as I have done here. My team and I have been in China for 3.5 months. It’s been an amazing learning experience for all of us! We worked hard! THANK YOU! I love you all! 💫 I won the show last night. But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part. Here is to me being the first but not the last international artist to be on SINGER. And for the boundaries to continue to be broken. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU! I still cant believe I came 1st! 🏆 Last night a billion people watched the show | MAD ✨😭🙏🏻🌹❤️

